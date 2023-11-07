SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — American pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish announced a summer tour of North America in 2024, which includes a stop in Utah this coming July.

The band is set to arrive in Salt Lake City when they take the stage at USANA Amphitheater on July 11, 2024.

This upcoming excursion, dubbed the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour, will take Hootie & the Blowfish through 43 cities across the United States and Canada.

Hootie & the Blowfish comprises of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker, and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, and was formed in 1986 as each was attending the University of South Carolina.

In 1994, the band released its debut album “Cracked Rear View,” which would sell over 16 million copies and become 2x Diamond certified. This sudden launch into the spotlight marked a pivotal moment in the band’s history.

According to guitarist Mark Bryan: “Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did — and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approach making music and sharing it with our fans.”

As of today, Hootie & the Blowfish has earned two GRAMMY Awards and garnered nearly 2.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Kicking off in Dallas on May 30, 2024, the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour marks their first full tour together since 2019.

Presale access is available to subscribers to the Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter and via Citi Entertainment from Tuesday at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. via the Hootie & the Blowfish website.