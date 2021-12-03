Hikers will need permits for Angels Landing next year

SPRINGDALE, UT – MAY 14: A sign hangs at the entrance to Zion National Park on May 14, 2020 in Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park had a limited reopening yesterday as part of its reopening plan after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Hikers heading to Angels Landing will soon need a permit.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced they will be issuing permits through an online lottery. The lottery will open on Jan. 3, 2022.

The permit only affects those traveling to Angels Landing in Zion National Park at this time.

“Angels Landing is one of the most iconic destinations in Zion National Park and issuing permits will make going there fair for everyone,” says superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “The system we’ve put in place will reduce crowding on the trail, address safety concerns and make it easy for visitors to plan ahead.”

Visitors can enter either a seasonal lottery or one the day before their planned arrival. A fee of $6 is required to enter any lottery and those who receive a permit will be charged a fee of $3.

The fees collected will be used to cover costs associated with the lotteries and NPS rangers who assist on the trails. This is a pilot program introduced this year and the NPS says they will adjust the program as it best suits visitors’ needs.

“The pilot permit program reflects comments from nearly 1,000 members of the public, park neighbors and other stakeholders,” park officials say. “It also reflects lessons NPS learned by metering the number of hikers on the trail in 2019 and 2021 and distributing tickets to use the park shuttle system in response to COVID-19 in 2020.”

Angels Landing reported around 4.5 million visitors in 2019 alone. Park officials hope the pilot lottery program will successfully mitigate the growing crowds visiting the park every year.

Officials will be monitoring the program and reporting findings/potential amendments in 2022. To check out the full visitor information and to enter the lottery program, click here.

