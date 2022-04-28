UTAH (ABC4) – Whether you’ve lived in Utah your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes.

From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in Utah according to Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Utah.

#30. Zion Canyon Visitor Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)

– Category: Visitor Centers

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Cedar Breaks National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,225 reviews)

– Category: National Parks, Canyons

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Delicate Arch

– Rating: 5 / 5 (1,853 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Geologic Formations

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Calf Creek Falls Recreation Area

– Rating: 5 / 5 (632 reviews)

– Category: Bodies of Water, Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2,623 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Park City Main Street Historic District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,411 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway

– Rating: 5 / 5 (481 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Wind Caves Hike

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Category: Hiking Trails

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Dead Horse Point State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,339 reviews)

– Category: State Parks

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Moki Dugway

– Rating: 5 / 5 (348 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Canyonlands National Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,567 reviews)

– Category: Mountains, National Parks

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Mesa Arch

– Rating: 5 / 5 (726 reviews)

– Category: Geologic Formations

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Temple Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,022 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Religious Sites

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Hill Aerospace Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (704 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Red Butte Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (875 reviews)

– Category: Gardens

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Bridal Veil Falls

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)

– Category: Waterfalls

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Angel’s Landing

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2,891 reviews)

– Category: Hiking Trails

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Hell’s Revenge

– Rating: 5 / 5 (832 reviews)

– Category: Off-Road & ATV Trails

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

– Rating: 5 / 5 (1,461 reviews)

– Category: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Bryce Canyon National Park

– Rating: 5 / 5 (8,769 reviews)

– Category: Geologic Formations

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Snow Canyon State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (642 reviews)

– Category: State Parks

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Deer Valley Resort

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,562 reviews)

– Category: Ski & Snowboard Areas

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,848 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Geologic Formations

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Pioneer Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (515 reviews)

– Category: Parks

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Natural History Museum of Utah

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,511 reviews)

– Category: Natural History Museums

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Red Hills Desert Garden

– Rating: 5 / 5 (362 reviews)

– Category: Parks, Gardens

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. The Narrows

– Rating: 5 / 5 (3,486 reviews)

– Category: National Parks, Hiking Trails

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument

– Rating: 5 / 5 (387 reviews)

– Category: National Parks, Monuments & Statues

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Arches National Park

– Rating: 5 / 5 (10,323 reviews)

– Category: Mountains, National Parks

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Big Cottonwood Canyon

– Rating: 5 / 5 (1,148 reviews)

– Category: Canyons

– Read more on Tripadvisor