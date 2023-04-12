(STACKER) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month.

Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#22. Este

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2148 S 900 E Ste 1, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2379

#21. Este Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1520

#20. Pizza Studio

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1332 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84108-2321

#19. Pizza Nono

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 925 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-1401

#18. Wild Mushroom

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: not available

– Address: 2711 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-3617

#17. Sicilia Pizza Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 35 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2186

#16. Italian Village

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5370 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84117

#15. Free Wheeler’s Gourmet Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 150 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2105

#14. Big Apple Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 2939 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2138

#13. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1044 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2323

#12. Nuchs Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2819 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1852

#11. Pizzeria Limone

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2865

#10. Fireside on Regent

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 126 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1903

#9. Nomad Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2110 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2913

#8. California Pizza Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 156 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1145

#7. Pie Hole

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 344 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2303

#6. From Scratch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 62 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-5268

#5. Maxwell’s East Coast Eatery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 357 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2710

#4. Rusted Sun Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2010 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2314

#3. The Pie Pizzeria – Takeout & Delivery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 275 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2608

#2. The Pie Pizzeria – Underground

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 1320 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2604

#1. Settebello Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (907 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 260 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1801

