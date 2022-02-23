Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Bambara Salt Lake City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 202 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#29. Cafe Niche

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 779 E 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2256

#28. Publik Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 975 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2925

#27. JB’S Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 102 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1402

#26. Cottonwood Heights Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2577 E Bengal Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84121-5102

#25. Denny’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 250 W 500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#24. Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 790 E 2100 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2585

#23. Millcreek Cafe and Eggworks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3084 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2154

#22. Feldman’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2005 E 2700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1700

#21. Lucky H Bar & Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2405

#20. Publik Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 931 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-1401

#19. Vertical Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 234 West 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2631

#18. RYE

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 239 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2017

#17. Trofi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 255 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1910

#16. Hub & Spoke Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-1820

#15. Over the Counter Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2343 E 3300 S Ste 2, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2762

#13. Root’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3474 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-3000

#12. The Other Place Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 469 E Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2606

#11. Left Fork Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 68 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107-1432

#10. Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 54 W 1700 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-1962

#9. Oasis Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 151 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-1906

#8. Penny Ann’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1810 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2041

#7. Pig & a Jelly Jar SLC

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 401 East 900 South Suite A, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

#6. Finn’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1624 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-2440

#5. Eggs in the City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2795 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1821

#4. The Garden Cafe – moved to the Oak Dining Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 555 S Main St The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4100

#3. The Coffee Shop at Little America Hotel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2405

#2. Ruth’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,258 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4160 E Emigration Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84108-1764

#1. The Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (438 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 604 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-1113

