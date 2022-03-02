(STACKER) – Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor.

#7. Devil’s Daughter Bar & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 533 S 500 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2211

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Benji’s Bar-B-Que Shack

– Rating: 2.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3245 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Polynesian, Hawaiian

– Price: $

– Address: 335 W 1830 S Ste E, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. OMBU Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Korean, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14255 Beach Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5576

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Kaiser’s Barbeque & Gen Store

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 962 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2823

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Sugarhouse Barbeque Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-1832

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Pat’s Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 155 W Commonwealth Ave 2929 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84115

– Read more on Tripadvisor