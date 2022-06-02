SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking to go fishing this summer in Utah?

Those who do not own a fishing license will get a chance to fish for free this month.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Services (DWR) says Free Fishing Day will take place on Saturday, June 11 this year. Participants are allowed to fish at any public waterbody in Utah without a license.

“It makes for a great family activity and is the perfect time to get outdoors and introduce your kids to fishing (or your neighbors and friends)! It’s an ideal day not only for beginning anglers to give fishing a try, but is also a fun time for experienced anglers too,” says DWR.

Officials say the free fishing day marks the perfect opportunity to introduce them to the sport of fishing. First-time fishers can commemorate their first catch with a DWR certificate.

This young angler shows the catfish he caught at The Cove, a community fishing water in Herriman. File photo taken 5-11-08, courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Community fishing ponds are great places to fish on Free Fishing Day.

Family at Gigliotti Pond in Helper, Utah

“Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take someone with you and introduce them to this fun sport,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger said. “Early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm water and coldwater species, are active and willing to bite this time of the year. And with the ongoing drought, it will be better to go fishing earlier in the summer when water temperatures aren’t quite as high and water levels in some areas aren’t too low.”

Wildlife experts say local ponds are a great option for families with less experienced anglers. There are 57 ponds located around Utah.

Lakes and reservoirs are also perfect for anglers looking for a more challenging experience. To find a lake or reservoir around you, click here.

Even though folks can fish permit-free on June 11, all fishing rules will still be enforced. Participants are reminded to recreate responsibly and to familiarize themselves with all rules before heading out.

For the more competitive, Ashley National Forest is partnering with DWR to host a “Free Fishing Day” kids fishing derby at the Lower Stillwater Ponds in Duchesne County. The event will be held on June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pier Pond.



Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase and can be purchased online, at any DWR office or from a DWR license agent.