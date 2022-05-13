SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kitten season, the time of year when animal shelters see a surge of kitten admissions, is upon us. During this time, Best Friends Animal Society in Sugar House says the influx of kittens needs somewhere to go.

In an attempt to keep living quarters comfortable at the shelter, Best Friends is urgently looking for kitten foster parents who can temporarily foster and bottle-feed kittens overnight while the shelter works to secure long-term foster homes. Additionally, they are searching for longer-term kitten fosters to care for kittens ranging from newborns to eight weeks of age.

As noted by Best Friends, any amount or volunteer care helps. Tending to just one or two kittens is just as helpful as caring for a full litter.

To show the public just how easy tending to young kittens can be, Best Friends Salt Lake City, located at 2005 S 1100 E, will host live bottle baby-feeding demonstrations and hold foster recruitment signups at the Lifesaving Center every other week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning today.

These events will serve as a great opportunity for anyone interested in learning about fostering kittens. Along with Best Friends representatives, current fosters will be on-site to answer questions about fostering kittens of all ages.

The shelter states that these are open events and no registration is required. You may sign up to foster onsite or complete an application later on.

To kick-start your kitten foster care education, check out Best Friends’ Kitten U online training compiled of ten short videos made to introduce potential fosters to bottle-feeding tasks and skills.