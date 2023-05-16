MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to make a stop at Fashion Place Mall in Murray this Saturday, May 20.

The truck can be found in the mall’s courtyard by Red Rock Place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Launched in 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck offers an array of desserts including macarons, cookies, madeleines and mini cakes. Prices range from $14 to $18 before taxes.

Additionally, fans of Hello Kitty may be able to pick up some merchandise while supplies last. There are ringer tees, lunchboxes, bottles, enamel pins, keychains and canvas tote bags for sale at the cafe truck. Check out the menu and merchandise prices here.

The iconic Hello Kitty is perhaps the best-known fictional character created by the Japanese entertainment company, Sanrio. According to Sanrio, Hello Kitty was born in a suburban neighborhood in London and has a twin sister named Mimi.

There are currently two trucks touring east and west coast cities in the United States. Following the stop in Murray, the west coast truck will be heading over to Bellevue, Washington, on May 27. Not far from Utah, a second Hello Kitty Cafe just opened up at a Las Vegas mall last July, offering fans exclusive sweet treats and collectible merchandise.

RSVP for the Murray event on Facebook here.