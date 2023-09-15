SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On the heels of the release of their newest single, renowned rock band Guns N’ Roses will be finishing their season with a tour of North America — including a show in Salt Lake City next month.

With their tour currently underway, the newly announced leg of their journey will see the group rocking out in 16 different cities across the nation and will make a stop here in Utah when they take the stage at the Delta Center on October 24.

Launching their success into the music industry during the 1980s, Guns N’ Roses quickly became one of the world’s most iconic bands with their punk-rock style, as well as their untamed antics both on stage and behind the scenes.

First formed in 1985, the band has since built a hard-hitting discography in the decades since with high-flying hits like “Welcome To The Jungle,” “November Rain,” “Paradise City,” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” — which spent several weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Throughout their career, they’ve sold over 86 million albums worldwide and have come away with four American Music Awards over the course of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Now, with hardcore fans around the globe, the group will hit the road in North America, making even more stops along the way.

Tickets will go live starting with the Nightrain presale on September 18, with additional presales running through the week.

General ticket sales will begin on September 20 at 10 a.m. local time via the Guns N’ Roses website.