GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – After a two-year hiatus, Green River Utah will be hosting its annual rock and mineral festival again.

The festival will take place April 1-3.

Activities will include tours of ancient rock art, dinosaur track sites, dinosaur bones, and ghost towns.

Green River is home to some of the most impressive collections of dinosaur bones and fossils.

Participants can even dig up their own fossils in the cretaceous ash disaster site.

For the more adventurous, there’s also a canyoneering adventure in Goblin Valley. Participants will hike through the valley and slot canyons and finish by rappelling into the Goblin’s Lair.

Self-guided tours and a pop-market will also be available. For more information check out greenriverrocks.com