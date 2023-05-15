GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – The Crystal Geyser is erupting with water – a phenomenon that the Utah Division of Water Resources says hasn’t happened in years.

The Crystal Geyser is located just along the banks of the Green River in Grand County, about 10 miles southeast of the town of Green River, Utah.

Travelers from Salt Lake City can reach the geyser by taking I-15 to Spanish Fork before taking Exit 257 for US-6 toward Price. From US-6, merge onto I-70E before taking Exit 164 toward Green River. Once in Green River, turn onto East Main Street and then take a left turn onto New Area 41 Rd. Drive. About 2.3 miles later, you’ll reach the Crystal Geyser Safari Route/Little Valley Road, which you’ll follow for about 3.5 miles until you reach the geyser.

According to Utah Division of Water Resources (DWR), the geyser differs from more famous geysers such as Old Faithful and other Yellowstone geysers. Instead of being powered by hot springs, heat and pressure, Crystal Geyser is instead powered by carbon dioxide gas. DWR said the process is similar to a soda can that has been shaken up before being opened.

The Crystal Geyser was first reported to have erupted in 1936, as a result of an exploratory oil well intersecting groundwater recharged by the nearby Green River and a reservoir of carbon dioxide gas. The well was abandoned after drilling over 2,600 feet but formed the new local attraction.

When it first formed, the geyser would shoot 80 feet into the air in 15-minute intervals and 150 feet into the air every nine hours. Over the years, however, DWR said eruptions have decreased in height and frequency.

“One big factor for this is the increased visitation to the geyser,” explained DWR on their website. “Impatient visitors waiting for the geyser to erupt have been dropping rocks into the well to trigger an eruption. These rocks plug the geyser affecting the size and duration of the eruptions.”

These days, the Crystal Geyser eruptions times are a little more unpredictable and only reach heights ranging anywhere from two to 10 feet, due to the blockage in the well. The reason why it’s erupting now after years of dormancy is believed to be the result of Utah’s historic winter. As the water table rises, the CO2 gas pushes the higher level water through the geyser.

DWR said there are plans to clear the well of the rocks but so far that process has not yet started.