GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) — The unprecedented snowfall last winter season has brought about some extraordinary sights, from the waterfall at Gunlock State Park flowing again to the reappearance of the Crystal Geyser in Grand County.

The Utah Division of Water Resources reported on Monday that geologists have not seen the Crystal Geyser, which is situated along the Green River, erupt in years. Experts say the wet weather in Utah must have caused the water table to rise, resulting in carbon dioxide, which powers the eruptions, to push the water through the pipe.

The geyser reportedly contains a bacteria named Leptothrix that gives the water and surrounding rocks a vibrant orange or reddish-brown color. Officials liken the eruptions to opening a can of soda pop. Interestingly, the Utah Division of Water Resources listed the Crystal Geyser as one of the 30 “unique” water spots in Utah.

Here are some of the aqua spots mentioned on the list:

Church Well in Davis County

Want to drink award-winning water in Utah? Just head to Centerville.

The water from Church Well reportedly received three awards for its taste in 2008: first place for “Best of the Best Ground Water” taste test and first place for “Best of the State” water taste test from the American Water Works Association Intermountain Section. The well was also given second place at the Rural Water Association of Utah conference.

The Church Well was installed in 2003 and is about 377 feet deep. Ever since then, it has been serving visitors two variants of its high-quality water: non-fluoridated, chlorinated water and non-fluoridated, non-chlorinated water.

Faux Falls in San Juan County

As the name suggests, Faux Falls in San Juan County is deemed a “fake waterfall,” as it was reportedly a byproduct of a plan to divert water from the La Sal Mountains. In 1981, a tunnel was constructed near the Mill Creek drainage to send water to residents in the southern portion of Moab Valley amid a drought. As water leaves the tunnel, two waterfalls were formed: lower and upper Faux Falls.

The water from Faux Falls is now stored in Ken’s Lake and used primarily for irrigation in the Spanish Valley. According to All Trails, the 3.4-mile Ken’s Lake and Faux Falls Trail near Moab is considered a relatively easy route that takes about an hour and 12 minutes to complete.

Blue Lake in Tooele County

Described as a “beautiful oasis” in the middle of the Great Salt Lake Desert, Blue Lake is a 215-acre Wildlife Management Area located southeast of Wendover, Utah. The lake is located on the U.S. Air Force’s training range, but officials say it is publicly accessible and managed by the Utah Bureau of Land Management.

Blue Lake, which is the largest natural geothermal pond in the state, is apparently popular for scuba divers throughout the year. Divers have reportedly placed many sculptures and objects at the bottom of the lake to enhance the diving experience. Anglers can find largemouth bass, bluegill, tilapia, and pacu running abundant in the lake.

Great Salt Lake Pumps in Box Elder County

The Great Salt Lake Pumps, also known as the West Desert Pumps, were constructed to help with flooding near the lake in the 1980s. The pumps were operational from April 1987 to June 1989, during which about nine billion gallons of water went through the system, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.

Utah has reportedly maintained the pumps all these years so they can be reactivated if needed in the future.

