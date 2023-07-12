SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A brand-new music venue was unveiled in downtown Salt Lake City this summer, bringing with it a world of possibilities for the local music scene here in Utah.

First introduced in June of 2023 to the ever-expanding Granary District, which is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, the new Granary Live venue is expected to offer the area a “festival-style pop-up” venue, according to its partnership of owners and creators.

(Live Nite Events/Matt Dippel)

(Live Nite Events/Matt Dippel)

(Live Nite Events/Matt Dippel)

The Granary District has historically been a place for industrial and commercial uses, though a recent re-discovery of the area is seeing various restaurants, businesses, and breweries flocking to find a spot amongst the growth.

Now, just blocks away from Kilby Court, a beloved local garage music venue, the Granary Live space is opening with plenty more room for events and music festivals — said to have a 6,500-person capacity.

“As a whole, the energy and the development that’s taking place in this part of the city is really exciting — something new and fresh for people in Salt Lake,” remarks Vaughn Carrick, one of Granary Live’s founding partners and owner of Live Nite Events, to ABC4. “The amount of support we’ve received from fans and the community has been awesome, so we’re very thankful…”

This summer has much in store for fans as well, with strong music talent coming to the stage this season, including Stick Figure, Pepper, Tyga, Ludacris, and others featured in the anticipated Utah Is For Lovers Festival like Alkaline Trio, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Secondhand Serenade.

Even more, Granary Live will play host to the 2023 Utah Beer Festival, with several food trucks and vendors in attendance, adjacent to the dining options at Woodbine Food Hall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’ll probably wrap up the season at the end of September and get ready for next year,” says Carrick.

Granary Live is located at 742 South 500 West in Salt Lake City. All general inquiries and ticketing questions can be directed to info@granarylive.com.