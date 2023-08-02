SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act approaching, outdoor enthusiasts can soon make the most of the summer with free admission at any one of over 400 national parks around the U.S. — for one day only.

The celebration, which takes place on August 4, 2023, will be a perfect opportunity for explorers to visit a national park at no cost, including those that normally involve an entrance fee.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), there are only 109 national parks that charge an entrance fee out of 425 in total around the country. All money from entrance fees remains with the organization, and at least 80 percent stays in the park where it was collected, while the other 20 percent supports those that don’t collect fees or parks which generate a small amount of revenue.

While admission is free on August 4 for the Great American Outdoors Act anniversary, NPS states that this waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

Passed in 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) reportedly provides funding to improve infrastructure and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands. It also established the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund, which provides up to $1.3 billion per year for five years, according to NPS.

Other days that offer free entrance to national parks this year include National Public Lands Day on September 23 and Veterans Day on November 11.

To search all national parks and plan a visit, go online to the NPS website.