SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country music fans, mark your calendars as Garth Brooks heads to Utah this summer!

The GRAMMY-Award-winning country legend will be playing Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, June 18 in Salt Lake City.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

Brooks will be bringing “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour” to cities across the country and internationally. This will be the singer’s last stadium tour.

Event officials say this summer’s performance will be Brooks’ first return to the Rice-Eccles Stadium in 10 years. In 2021, Brooks sold out the Utah stadium in less than 30 minutes.

With over 157 million records sold, Brooks remains one of music’s best-selling solo artists in history since releasing his first self-titled debut album in 1989.

To check out the full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.