UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end.

Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to.

Summit County Fair

Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through Saturday. The fair, located in Coalville, features two PRCA Rodeos on August 12 and 13 beginning at 8 p.m. The parade is scheduled to begin Saturday, August 13 at 10 a.m. and spectators should set up on Main Street.

For more about the Summit County Fair, click here.

Weber County Fair

The Weber County Fair began on August 10 running through August 13. The carnival is open between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m on Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays.

Banda Renovacion and Jesus Ojeda are set to take the stage Thursday night at the Grandstands, however an event ticket is needed to see the performance.

The fair will also feature Bullfights at the Outdoor Stadium on Friday night, but an event ticket is needed. Included with your fair admission is Horse Pulls at the Riding Arena.

Check out everything you need to know before you go here.

Old West Days

Bluffdale’s Old West Days continues this weekend with a Car and Motorcycle Show and an ATV Rodeo on Thursday.

Adrenaline junkies can get an up-close look at the monster trucks from the Insanity Tour on Friday night at the Rodeo Arena.

Saturday brings a 5k and 10k walk or run beginning at 6:30 a.m. followed by the parade.

For more on Bluffdale’s Old West Days, click here.

Box Elder County Fair

The 97th Annual Box Elder County Fair runs from August 22 through the 27 in Tremonton.

Guests can experience the Golden Spike Rodeo, fine arts, exhibits, food vendors, parade and much more.

Utah State Fair

Beginning September 8, the Utah State Fair is loaded with events and activities for the whole family.

Rodeo fans can enjoy Utah’s Own PRCA Rodeo from September 9 through 12.

Concert fans can enjoy Disney Princesses, Cole Swindell and FLO RIDA with special guests the Ying Yang Twins throughout the second week of the fair.

For fairgoers looking for a good laugh, Jeff Dunham and his guys are headed to the State Fair on September 15.

For more about the state fair click here.