SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gearheads, mark your calendars as FuelFest heads to Utah this summer.

Celebrating its debut in Salt Lake City, FuelFest is bringing over 600 custom, exotic, rare, and exclusive cars and trucks for Utahns to admire up close.

The event will be taking over the Utah Motorsports Campus on July 23 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors will also be treated to live racing and drifting demonstrations, musical performances and interactive exhibits from both national and local automotive brands.

FuelFest was co-founded by Cody Walker, brother of late “Fast and Furious” actor Paul Walker. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), a nonprofit founded in 2010 by the late Paul Walker. ROWW responds to natural disasters with volunteers and professionals to accelerate relief efforts.

Visitors at FuelFest can watch drift drivers showcasing “their precision driving skills and spectators even have the chance to ride along in the race cars.” The Yokohama Festival Stage will feature live musical performances all day.

VIP experiences are also available including catered lunch, exclusive VIP lounge access, meet-and-greets, a silent auction, giveaways and more.

“We’re eager to bring FuelFest to Salt Lake City for the first time and provide exhilarating entertainment,” said Cody. “We have a huge car showcase with exclusive, high-performance, modified muscle cars, movie cars, exotics, imports and more. The FuelFest Drift Course will of course be joining us in Utah along with a few other surprises that we can’t wait to share with the community. Get your tickets now and I’ll see you on July 23.”

FuelFest has plans to bring its shows to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tokyo later this year.