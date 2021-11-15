Free winter wonderland lights open at The Gateway this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holiday season nears, getting into the spirit has never been easier with special decorations popping up all over the state.

If you’re looking to do some holiday shopping locally around town, there’s no better time, especially due to anticipated shipping delays caused by supply chain issues.

The Gateway will be presenting, “Lights On!” an annual holiday tradition in partnership with the Utah Food Bank Food Drive this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The winter wonderland display will feature handmade oversized woodland creatures, vibrant holiday light displays and live music performances. Visitors can also enjoy an electric forest that spans two blocks long featuring neon lights and art installations.

(Courtesy of The Gateway)



(Courtesy of The Gateway)

(Courtesy of The Gateway)

Visitors are highly encouraged to join in the season of giving by bringing nonperishable food items and cash to donate to the Utah Food Bank.

“We are excited to welcome the community for this annual holiday celebration,” says The Gateway’s Marketing Director Jacklyn Briggs. “It’s a beautiful way to kick off the season with plenty of photo ops, hot cocoa, cozy cocktails, and delectable food from our various eateries. We know how much people look forward to these holiday traditions, and we can’t wait to light up the night while people light up someone else’s holiday this season by donating.”

The event is free for all ages. Check out more information here.