PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — An annual music series that usually takes place in Deer Valley has been moved to City Park.

The Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series is presented by Mountain Town Music, a non-profit organization, with support from Deer Valley Resort.

The Concert Series usually takes place at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort, however, this year it will take place at City Park near Main Street in Park City, a press release stated.

It will take place Wednesday evenings and will feature Latino, classical, and jazz artists. There are 21 concerts currently scheduled this summer for Wednesday nights starting June 6 and going till October 4. This includes Coco Garcia’s Rumba Libre and Flamingo, which are “locally beloved.” The press release stated that this year’s lineup is highly anticipated and expected to be well-attended.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Live music enthusiasts and long-time residents in Park City and Summit County come out to enjoy the musical performances with their friends and families, year after year, the press release said.

“We are incredibly excited to kick off this new season of Mountain Town Music,” said MTM Executive Director Brian Richards. “In recent years, as the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series grew, we felt like it got away from the essence of the series which is the music itself, and the way it brings people together to enhance the overall quality of life in the community.”

MTM said that while they are not presenting the concert series at Deer Valley Resort this summer, they are happy to have them as a proud sponsor. Deer Valley Resort said the following about their connection to MTM.

“We have a strong relationship with Mountain Town Music and firmly believe in the positive effects and moments it brings to the artists and community residents. The resort is excited to maintain our long-standing partnership with Mountain Town Music by sponsoring their summer performances and featuring them in programming at the other resort venues throughout the year,” said Deer Valley Resort Vice President of Marketing, Susie English.

MTM said they are also looking forward to collaborating with other community partners and venues this year. They said that by diversifying concert locations and bringing back the Quarry Village stage, MTM can support more local artists.

For more information on all community shows programmed by MTM, as well as additional details about this summer’s concert series, visit the MTM website, or contact Brian Richards by emailing brian@mountaintownmusic.org.