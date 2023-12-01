SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two legendary classic rock bands, Foreigner and Styx, are now slated to join forces for a powerhouse tour around the country next summer, including a performance here in the Beehive State.

The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour will bring these legends to West Valley City when they take the stage at USANA Amphitheatre on June 26, 2024.

This upcoming tour also marks the first time Styx and Foreigner have hit the road together in over 10 years.

Even better, during their next trek across North America, the groups will be joined by renowned British rocker John Waite and his biggest tracks, including “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile.”

Since the 1970s, Styx and Foreigner have each made a lasting mark in the rock music scene, with a combined 45 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, many of which made the Top 10 Hits list.

Foreigner has over 14 million monthly listeners on Spotify with top songs being “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Juke Box Hero.”

Styx has nearly 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, producing notable hits like “Renegade,” “Come Sail Away,” “Babe,” and “Mr. Roboto.”

“As we continue on with our Farewell Tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends.” Kelly Hansen, Lead Singer of Foreigner

Citi Entertainment will have presale access to tickets for cardmembers from Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. local time until Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

Exclusive band presales will begin on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. local time via both websites of Foreigner and Styx.

General ticket sales will start on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time with Live Nation.