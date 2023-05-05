WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — In conjunction with Cinco de Mayo, the Salt Lake County Library is bringing live music by a local mariachi band to West Jordan.

Mariachi De Mi Tierra will be performing at the Viridian Event Center at West Jordan Library on May 5 as part of Salt Lake County’s First Friday Concerts.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with food trucks and plant potting activities hosted by the City of West Jordan. Mariachi De Mi Tierra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Another two First Friday Concerts have been scheduled for June 2 and July 7. Company B and the Timpanogos Big Band, as well as the Strawberry Fields Band, are the respective performers for each event.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the day the Mexican army defeated France in the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862, according to the History Channel. While the celebration is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, it has evolved into a celebration of Mexican American culture in the United States.

Watch one of Mariachi De Mi Tierra’s performances on Excellence in the Community’s Facebook page.