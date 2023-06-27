OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening in Orem on Friday, June 30 — the first of the chicken franchise to open in the Salt Lake area.

The “scrappy late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation” will be located at 386 E University Pkwy., according to a release.

Its hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 1 a.m.

The release states that the new restaurant has an “insanely cool interior,” calling it one of the “hottest restaurant concepts in the country.”

The popular chicken chain was created by best friends Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. The four friends reportedly started by putting up $900 to get a stand in an East Hollywood, California parking lot.

“The menu was simple, and the chicken was the star,” their website states. “Sourced and prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable, each piece is topped with Dave’s signature mix of spices ranging from No Spice to ‘The Reaper.'”

Their chicken quickly gained a cult following, and they have expanded to other locations in the U.S., Canada, UAE and Qatar.

So, swing by Orem for some hot chicken, Utahns!