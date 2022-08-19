SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s finally fight weekend and for the first time since 2016, the UFC will take the octagon at Vivint Arena.

The Welterweight belt is on the line in the main event when champion Kamaru Usman bouts Leon Edwards. It is the second time the two fighters will square off in their careers after Usman took the first by unanimous decision in December 2015.

Edwards is coming off ten unbeaten fights since the two last met, while Usman defends his crown for the sixth time.

Tickets to the event are still on sale at Vivint Arena.

The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins are open to the public at Vivint Arena Friday afternoon. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

A Plaza Party will kick off UFC 278 on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy the Modelo Beer Garden, photo ops, food trucks, merch and more.

The doors open at 3 p.m. with early prelims beginning at 4 p.m. followed by the ESPN Prelims at 6 p.m.