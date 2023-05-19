SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utahns are getting an early helping of haunts this weekend thanks to Fear Factory’s annual “Halfway to Halloween” event.

Hosted this year on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. — Halfway to Halloween is a highly anticipated event that takes place each spring season on the third weekend in May.

Considered to be Salt Lake City’s only “truly haunted attraction,” Fear Factory will gather ghouls, goblins, and monsters from around the state to give fans of all ages a special “sneak peek” at the upcoming Halloween season.

Guests who participate in the weekend event will be met with a chilling experience as it will be lights out with only an LED finger light to guide them through the 12 themed zones — forcing fans to face their most frightening fears along the way.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Rob Dunfield, co-owner of Fear Factory: “You might see clowns, or you may be afraid of heights, or afraid of being buried alive — whatever your fear is, you’ll find it here…”

For anyone seeking even more scary encounters at the Fear Factory, the purple “Touch of Fear” necklaces that glow in the dark will allow monsters to touch and interact with guests as they explore the building.

Those in attendance don’t have to be scared of parking, either, because the event is set to offer “Zombie Buses” each night to bring guests to and from the Gateway in Salt Lake City.

Fear Factory is one of the most popular Halloween attractions in the nation, consisting of six buildings spanning up to six stories high and including several ghostly documented deaths in the area’s history.

Go online to find more details and purchase tickets to this limited-time event.