The FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students who attend high school in Utah, Idaho, and Montana can now apply to attend the FBI Teen Academy, which will give students a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the FBI.

The applications are now live for Teen Academy which will be held in-person at the Salt Lake City Field Office on August 4, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The academy provides an opportunity for students to catch a glimpse behind the scenes of the FBI.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes, how FBI SWAT executes arrests, learn about crimes against children, cyber programs, and more.

Upon completion of the academy, high school students will better understand the FBI’s mission and how the organization serves their communities, citizens, and nation.

The FBI is encouraging any student with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. The program is not exclusive to students solely interested in criminal justice.

The application process should be taken very seriously by all applicants and will be evaluated based on school activities, community involvement, and an essay.

The application, release form and supporting essay must be received by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office by 5 p.m. on June 30, 2023. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted. The application and more information can be found here.