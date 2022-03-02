SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Barbecue lovers get ready for a new location to enjoy your favorite cuisine.

The beloved barbecue chain Famous Dave’s is opening a brand new location in South Salt Lake on March 7.

The new shop is located at 2435 South State Street. It’ll also feature an exciting new option — a drive-thru lane.

Famous Dave’s has over 134 restaurants across the country and the Utah location will be the first one to feature a drive-thru model.

The “Quick ‘Que” will offer customers to pick up their favorite meals with speed and convenience. Officials say the new shop’s location was formerly occupied by a KFC restaurant.

“The Quick ‘Que drive-thru menu is designed for convenience and speed without sacrificing quality, with offerings optimized into express-friendly categories of ‘Que Meals, Sandwiches, Platters, Feasts, and Meats by the Pound,” says the company.

The Utah location will also feature special items not available at the full-service restaurants including Jalapeno-Cheddar Sausage Hoagie, the Brisket French Dip Sandwich, a wider variety of BBQ Bowls, and desserts like Mini Donuts and Peach Cobbler.

To check out more about Famous Dave’s and to find a location near you, click here,