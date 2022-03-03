SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Music fans, get ready for country superstar Eric Church as he heads to Utah this spring.

The 10-time GRAMMY-nominated singer will be playing Vivint Arena on April 30.

Tickets go on sale starting March 11 at 9 a.m.

Church is kicking off his “ The Gather Again Tour” on March 4 from Orlando, Fla.

In a one-night-only special performance, Church will be sharing the stage with country stars Morgan Wallen and ERNEST for “One Hell of a Night in Minneapolis” on June 11.

“Church is never predictable — aside from the fact that he consistently stages one of the most explosive (and longest) sets in country music,” says the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “For the second stadium-headlining show of his life, expect Church to give his fans his all.”

To see all dates for the tour and to purchase tickets, click here.