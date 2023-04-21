Utah (ABC4) — On April 22, entrance fees will be waived to all national parks to begin the celebration of National Park Week.

In the United States, there are more than 400 national parks, and in Utah alone, there are five. The national parks in Utah are known as “The Mighty Five,” and include Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion.

Utah also has several national monuments including Cedar Breaks, Dinosaur, Hovenweep, Natural Bridges, Rainbow Bridge, and Timpanogos Cave. As well as several national places such as Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and Golden Spike National Historical Park. And the national historic trails: California, Mormon Pioneer, Old Spanish, and Pony Express.

National Park Week starts on April 22 and goes through April 30, 2023. National Park Service staff are asking participants to share their “park story” on social media. They recommend telling the story about any special connections participants have with national parks using the hashtag #MyParkStory. To read what others are saying, you can follow the National Park Service, and the hashtag #YourParkStory.

If participants don’t know what to write about, the NPS has created a theme for each day of National Park Week that participants can consider talking about.

Saturday, April 22: The theme is connection.

Sunday, April 23: The theme is discovery.

Monday, April 24: The theme is accomplishment.

Tuesday, April 25: The theme is tradition.

Wednesday, April 26: The theme is gratitude.

Thursday, April 27: The theme is ingenuity.

Friday, April 28: The theme is inspiration.

Saturday, April 29: The theme is fun.

Sunday, April 30: The theme is love.

To find a national park during National Park Week, consider visiting NPS’ website which has an interactive map of the U.S. and information on national parks in each state.