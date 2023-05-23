DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — IKEA in Draper will be hosting a free pride night at the beginning of June to celebrate equity, diversity, and inclusion.

On June 9, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., IKEA Family Loyalty members can enjoy this free event. A press release said it will include a silent dance party, giveaways, BOGO meals, and more.

Rainbow attire is encouraged, and according to the press release, JATC Salon students will be adding flair to participants’ hair.

“As a humanistic and values-driven company, we support the rights of all people to be themselves,” IKEA Draper Loyalty Manager, Andrea Rivers said. “We believe in providing a safe space where customers and co-workers feel accepted and valued.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rivers said that as part of the process of developing a meaningful and trusted brand, they want to create positive change in business and society.

“We are excited to host a PRIDE event for the entire family and contribute to a more inclusive community,” Rivers said. “Come unbox your PRIDE with us.”

To learn more about PRIDE Night at Draper IKEA, visit their events webpage.