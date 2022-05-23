DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Want to win a trip to Walt Disney World?

Visitors heading to the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper can win the trip of a lifetime to the Happiest Place on Earth as the aquarium celebrates welcoming its seventh million guest this year.

The aquarium is gifting its lucky guest the trip of a lifetime — a “Disney World Vacation Package for four (4) which includes round-trip airfare to Orlando, accommodations for four (4) nights at Orlando’s Hyatt Regency Grand Express, and a $1,000 Disney Gift Card applicable toward theme park admission, restaurants, and gift shops.”

Since the Draper aquarium’s debut in March 2014, the marine center has hosted millions of visitors from around the world.

Every day, visitors can learn about and encounter over “4,000 animals representing 625 species and 100 ambassador animals participating in the aquarium’s education outreach program that visits schools all over the state of Utah.”

Founded by CEO Brent Andersen in 1999, the aquarium’s humble roots began as an “Aqua Van,” setting up shop temporarily at the Gateway Mall in Sandy. Over the years, the aquarium has continually expanded and is now billed as one of the “top 10 largest aquariums in the nation.”

“Welcoming our 7 millionth guest is a significant and meaningful milestone that we could only reach with the tremendous support from our community,” said Andersen. “Every guest who walks through our doors supports our mission of education and conservation and for that, we are very grateful.”

The aquarium has plans to expand, opening its Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza which will feature community gathering spaces, peaceful gardens and interactive play areas. The nonprofit also plans to debut “EECO Voyager,” an interactive immersive virtual reality experience while breaking ground on a new 130,000 square-foot Science Learning Center later this year.