UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies, get excited as a Utah restaurant has been named one of the most loved in the nation by DoorDash.

Popular food delivery app DoorDash has crowned its annual list of Most Loved Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022 with one Utah restaurant earning top honors in the national list.

DoorDash’s “100 Most Loved All-Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022” recognizes restaurants across the nation that not only cook up delicious cuisine, but are also outstanding in the overall customer experience.

The most beloved restaurant in Utah crowned by DoorDash is Thai Drift in Orem.

The Thai restaurant currently has a 4.8-star rating with over 3,500 ratings on DoorDash. Serving beloved Thai dishes such as spring rolls, soups, Thai papaya salad, tamarind chicken, pad Thai, a variety of curries and more, the restaurant remains a popular local spot for Thai cuisine.

(Courtesy of Thai Drift)

DoorDash says the winner’s list used analyzed data from April 2021 to April 2022 considering factors such as consistently delivering correct orders, preparing orders on time, providing top-notch customer service and more.

“Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable and operationally efficient,” said Christopher Payne, President of DoorDash. “These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It’s our honor to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch.”

All restaurants awarded must have achieved “Most Loved” status for at least twelve consecutive months and have less than five stores. DoorDash then ranked the restaurants by overall customer ratings to finalize the winners.

Check out the full list of DoorDash’s 100 Most Loved Restaurants in the U.S. this year to see if your favorites made the list.