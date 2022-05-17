SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Disney fans, mark your calendars as Disney On Ice heads to Utah this fall.

The new show, “Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero” will be performing at Vivint Arena from Nov. 10-13.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting May 24 at 10 a.m. Preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting May 17.

The ice skating spectacular will feature magical performances of new and classic Disney musical numbers from films such as “Moana,” “Tangled,” “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” and more.

Classic friends Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will glide across the ice, taking audiences on an “adventure for the whole family” through tales of heroism.

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

(Courtesy of Disney On Ice)

Whether you’re joining Moana and Maui on a seafaring adventure, protecting Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf, diving under the sea with Ariel, journeying beyond the tower with Rapunzel or exploring an old castle with Belle and the Beast, audiences will be taken on an adventure-filled ride.

“Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you as Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs,” event organizers say. “Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!”

To see the full tour schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.