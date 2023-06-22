PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Deer Valley announced that their summer chairlifts are finally opening this Friday, June 23.

The Silver Lake Express and Sterling Express chairlifts are “ready to transport riders to stunning views and exhilarating adventures,” the press release states.

According to the press release, Deer Valley will open all three summer chairlifts, all trails on the lower Bald Eagle Mountain and most trails on Bald Mountain starting Friday. They will also be opening the newest biking trail “Ripple.”

The Silver Lake Express and Sterling Express chairlifts will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the Homestake Express chairlift will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For opening weekend, Deer Valley is offering a $15 food credit to those who purchase a biking day lift ticket. It can be used the same day at Royal Street Cafe, Royal Street Express, or the Deer Valley Cafe. This offer is valid from Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Deer Valley also announced an expansion of its Twilight Ride Series. It will now be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from July 6 through August 17.

The summer season pass is also available at a discounted price of $395 if purchased by June 30, 2023.

Throughout the summer, as weather and conditions allow, Deer Valley said they will open additional sections of terrain and trails. To view current conditions and a full list of planned trail openings, visit their website.