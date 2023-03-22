SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Nationally recognized artists as well as upcoming musicians made the lineup for the 36th Twilight Concert Series in downtown Salt Lake City happening this summer.

Presented by the Salt Lake City Arts Council, the summer concert series plays an integral part in building engagement and a sense of community in the city, officials said. The concert series will have its first show on Friday, June 2, and conclude on the last day of summer, Friday, Sept. 22, at the Gallivan Center. Here’s the lineup so far for the concert:

Officials say more supporting acts will be announced at a later date.

“The highly anticipated summer series continues to be dedicated to connecting audiences through live music by presenting musically diverse artists that represent strong artistic values and diverse social principles,” said representatives from the Salt Lake City Art Council.

Individual show tickets, worth about $20, will be available for purchase on 24tix on Thursday, March 23. The general admission tickets for the entire concert series, which are now on sale, are priced at $60 excluding taxes.

“We’re honored to bring people together through the power of music, while bringing residents downtown to enliven and experience our incredible City,” said Felicia Baca, the executive director for the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

For more information, visit Twilight Concert Series website.