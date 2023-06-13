SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Daniel Caesar, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, has announced new dates for his upcoming 2023 tour — with a concert coming to Salt Lake City this fall season.

As part of his 33-date journey across the U.S. and Canada, dubbed the Superpowers World Tour, the artist will take the local stage when he arrives at The Complex in Salt Lake City on September 17, 2023.

In addition, this anticipated Utah concert will see him joined on stage by fellow singer-songwriter Orion Sun.

This announcement comes on the heels of Caesar’s latest album, Never Enough, which quickly became his highest charting release to date when it debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and took the #10 spot on the Top Album Sales chart.

Daniel Caesar first launched himself into the R&B industry with the introduction of his first hit album, Freudian.

Some of his most acclaimed multi-platinum songs, “Best Part” (feat. H.E.R.) and “Get You” (feat. Kali Uchis), were a result of this debut album. Two years later, he would reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list by performing alongside Justin Bieber for the megahit “Peaches.”

Caesar is now in the worldwide spotlight, with over 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify, as well as receiving a GRAMMY Award for “Best R&B Performance” in 2019.

For the upcoming tour, an artist presale is now available, with additional presales running through the week.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday, June 16, at 9 a.m. local time via Daniel Caesar’s website.