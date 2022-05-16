WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Comedy fans, mark your calendars as comedian Bill Burr heads to Utah this winter.

The GRAMMY-nominated comedian will be headlining the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Dec. 9.

Tickets for the performance go on sale starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

The comedian will be bringing his “(Slight Return) Tour” to 53 cities across the U.S.

Photo by David Bergman — Bill Burr performs at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY on November 7, 2018.

(Courtesy of Bill Burr)



This summer, Burr will also make history as the “first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.” Since the stand-up comic’s debut in 1992, Burr has become “one of the top comedic voices of his generation, achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage.”

Burr has brought his signature sharp wit and rage-fueled humor to fans across the world, with his Monday Morning Podcast remaining one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts today.

Burr will also debut a new Netflix special this summer on June 6, titled “Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.”

To check out the full tour details and to purchase tickets, click here.