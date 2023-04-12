SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Clark Planetarium opened to the public twenty years ago, on April 11, 2003. It’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of being open with some deals you don’t want to miss.

On Saturday, April 15, Clark Planetarium will offer $1 popcorn, as well as BOGO (buy one, get one) tickets for all shows in the Northrop Grumman IMAX Theatre and Hansen Dome Theatre the entire day.

In a press release, they stated that they will also be handing out free star-shaped sugar cookies to the first 1,000 patrons on Saturday. Tickets for the shows will be available to purchase in person.

Clark Planetarium said they will be expanding to better serve a growing audience with added programs and opportunities for the citizens of the Wasatch Valley.

“We will continue to grow our impact in the community through our multiple programs and take pride in being a leader in science engagement for all,” said Duke Johnson, Director of Clark Planetarium.

For more information, visit www.clarkplanetarium.org, or follow Clark Planetarium on social media.