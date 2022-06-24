PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for unique weekend plans?

Fans of world-class acrobatics can head over to Provo for “Cirque Italia’s Water Circus” show this weekend.

Cirque Italia will be playing at the Provo Towne Center from June 24-26. Tickets are available now.

Decked out in a retro 1950s theme, this unique acrobatic show features “innovative human talents performing the most daring acts.”

Guests will be on the edge of their seats witnessing performers swinging gracefully through the air while achieving gravity-defying feats.

(Courtesy of Cirque Italia)

“Along with a phenomenal display of eccentric acts, Cirque Italia’s fans are also given the opportunity to get closer than ever with our performers during the meet and greet of performers during intermission and numerous photo ops,” organizers say.

