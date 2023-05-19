Utah (ABC4) — Cinemark announced the return of Summer Movie Clubhouse, a program designed to make attending the movies with kids more affordable.

According to Cinemark, Summer Movie Clubhouse runs from June 19 to August 10 and provides kids’ movies for just $1.50 per ticket (plus tax and fees,) during specified showtimes.

Participating theatres will host movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Some locations will also offer additional showtimes throughout the week, so check with your local theatre.

Kids’ snack packs will also be discounted during these showtimes. No coupon is necessary as the discounts will be taken at the register during Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes.

Some of the kids’ movies available to watch through this program are Minions: The Rise of Gru, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mummies, The Bad Guys, Puss in Boots, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, and DC League of Super-Pets.

According to Cinemark’s frequently asked questions page, the tickets will be the same price for both children and adults. Additionally, children under 12 years old should be accompanied by an adult.

Participating Theatres in Utah are Cinemark 16 (Provo,) American Fork, Riverton and XD, Sandy Union Heights, Jordan Landing and XD (West Jordan,) West Valley City and XD, Farmington at Station Park, and Cinemark Tinseltown 14 (Ogden).