SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah residents can submit their creative work inspired by wildlife in Utah to the Celebrate Utah Wildlife contest until May 10.

Residents can share stories, pictures, poetry, art, photos, video, and more to the contest. The Celebrate Utah Wildlife contest will have 63 cash prizes for contestants.

According to the press release, more than $10,000 in cash prizes will be available in total. The first place prize will be $250, and tons more for best submissions across the age groups. The age groups are separated into children, teens, and adults.

Submissions can include wildlife-related art, writing, photography, video, digital art, digital storytelling, and music. In order to be considered, entries must be submitted by May 10.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While the response to the contest has exceeded expectations, the organizers said they still want more entries.

“It has been so fun watching entries from people of all ages come in from all over the state,” said Chris Peterson, an artist working with the Utah Wildlife Federation to get wildlife murals up in all 29 counties as part of the Utah Wildlife Walls Project. “I love experiencing wildlife through the eyes of my fellow Utahns and appreciate all who have stepped up to celebrate our local species as part of the contest.”

Brett Prettyman, chair of the Utah Wildlife Federation Board, said that while cash prizes will be awarded, every entry is valuable. Prettyman said they will also be creating a traveling exhibit to show off the artwork: “We are so excited to create an online and traveling exhibit of these stories so other people can enjoy them and feel inspired to create their own experiences with wildlife.”

The Celebrate Utah Wildlife contest is available in part due to the Hansen Sisters Foundation and the Utah STEM Action Center. The digital art and digital storytelling categories were funded through a Community Impact grant from STEM. Visit www.CelebrateUtahWildlife.org for more information on the contest and Utah Wildlife Walls project.