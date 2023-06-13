SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Dad deserves some love. And with a holiday to celebrate the father figures in our life coming up this weekend, here are some events in Salt Lake and surrounding areas to help them feel like heroes.

A quick internet search brings up a multitude of ways to honor Dad this weekend. In addition to our list, be sure to check out your local community celebrations, movies in the park, and farmer’s markets for other opportunities to get out and spend time with Dad.

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park is giving away free pies for fathers out there.

Stop by any one of three locations during office hours (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, for a pie to take home and enjoy in honor of dear old Dad.

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary & Memorial Park, 3401 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Valley View Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park South Valley, 13001 South 3600 West, Riverton

Dad can dust off his kilt and bagpipes and head out to the Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games. Games and live performances fill the weekend of June 16 – 18 at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 North 1000 West, Salt Lake City.

Branches of the Salt Lake County Library are hosting plenty of events to show Dad how much he means to you:

Pop in at the Millcreek Branch, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, on June 16 and 17, and make a card for someone special.

The West Valley Branch, 2880 West 3650 South, West Valley City, can help you elevate Dad’s style by providing the opportunity to craft a tie from duct tape on Saturday, June 17 beginning at 3:30 p.m.

If sweet treats are your dad’s favorite, the Hunter Branch, 4740 West 4100 South, West Valley City, will be having Dads and Donuts Storytime on Saturday at 11 a.m. Kids and caregivers can come for a story time about fathers and make a craft.

Cap off your library tour at the South Jordan Branch, 10673 South Redwood Road, South Jordan, where Dad can show off his grooviest of moves at the Family Dance Party from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want to celebrate Dad with a Latin flair, day trip over to the Park City Arts Council Latino Arts Festival from June 16 – 18.

The festival features live music performances and notable artists selling original artwork. There is something for every member of the family, including kids, at the popular annual festival.

Located in the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, 4000 Canyons Resort Dr, Park City.

Discovery Gateway is offering dads free admission with the purchase of a child’s admission on June 18. Visit Discovery Gateway and experience hands-on activities that teach kids why learning is fun. Dads and children alike can find plenty to interest them.

Be sure to stop by the Art Studio on the 2nd floor on Sunday for fun crafting sessions. The Museum is located at 444 West 100 South, Salt Lake City.

If your dad loves singing the blues, the 7th Annual Utah Blues Festival kicks off this weekend at the Gallivan Center with pre-events beginning Wednesday, including concerts and workshops all day June 16 and 17.

University Place in Utah County is offering a Guy’s Night Out on June 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The entire family or dad and his BFFs can try their hand at a rock-climbing wall, CLAS ropes course, mechanical bull riding, and more.

Located at 575 East Univ. Parkway, Orem.

Times, dates, and prices of any activity posted are subject to change. Please be sure to the organization’s website to verify.