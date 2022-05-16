SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country music fans, mark your calendars as Carrie Underwood heads to Utah this fall.

The eight-time GRAMMY-Award-winning country star will be headlining at Vivint Arena on Nov. 17.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Underwood will be bringing her “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” to 42 cities this fall, kicking off from Greenville, South Carolina on Oct. 15.

The country star will be joined by special guest Jimmie Allen on all concert stops. Allen is fresh off his first GRAMMY Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2022.

(Courtesy of Carrie Underwood)

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” says Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Underwood is set to release her upcoming album, “Denim & Rhinestones” on June 10.

The singer is also currently performing a sold-out residency in Las Vegas “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World through May 2022. Upcoming 2023 dates will be announced at a later date, officials say.

To check out Underwood’s full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.