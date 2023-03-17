SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City is joining more than 100 cities around the world in welcoming a series of live music performances illuminated by candlelight.

Candlelight, organized by Fever, an entertainment discovery platform, was initially created in 2019 to bridge existing barriers to accessing classical music by setting up live candlelit performances by local musicians in stunning locations.

The program started out with a focus on classical music giants such as Vivaldi, Beethoven, Mozart, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and Chopin. But now, it has expanded to include popular modern artists including Taylor Swift, Queen, ABBA, and Ed Sheeran.

Beginning in February 2023, Candlelight concerts featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons have been happening at the Sugar Space Arts Warehouse near downtown Salt Lake City, as do all other local Candlelight performances so far. This particular program runs until June 24. Ticket prices vary by the seating area, which ranges from $55 in Zone A to $30 in Zone D.

A tribute concert to Taylor Swift is set to happen on various dates over the next three months. The program, performed by a violin quartet ensemble, will feature some of her new songs like Lavender Haze and Anti-Hero as well as classics like You Belong With Me and Enchanted.

Coming up on April 23 is a concert at Sugar Space on the best of Hans Zimmer, an Academy Award-winning film composer responsible for scoring The Lion King, Inception and The Dark Knight. Like most of the other programs, this concert is set to last about an hour with doors opening 45 minutes before the start time.

One other Candlelight concert in Salt Lake City will be paying tribute to the rock band Queen. So far, the only date for the concert is April 21. A violin quartet ensemble is once again set to deliver a mesmerizing program featuring songs like We Will Rock You, Killer Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The age requirement for Candlelight concerts is eight years old or older, and anyone under 16 years old has to be accompanied by an adult. Tickets for the concerts are not available to be purchased at the venue and must be purchased through the website.