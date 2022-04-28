SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Broadway fans, get ready as the Broadway at the Eccles has announced its full lineup for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
After canceled shows throughout 2020-2021 and a delayed start to the current season, officials are excited to bring back a full, brand new lineup for fans in the upcoming year.
Organizers say current subscribers can renew their subscription by Friday, May 20 to secure seats for the new season.
Eccles’ newly announced 2022-2023 season schedule:
- Sep 29 – Oct 23, 2022
- This beloved show remains one of the longest-running musicals since in debut in 1997. Based on the classic Disney animated film, The Lion King has been seen by over 64 million people around the world. “Experience the stunning artistry, unforgettable music and exhilarating choreography,” says Eccles theater.
- Nov 30 – Dec 11, 2022
- The reigning Best Musical Tony Award Winner which saw Aaron Tveit nab the Best Leading Actor Tony as well, the smash-hit musical based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film of the same name, takes audiences into the strange, colorful world of an 1890s Parisian nightclub.
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
- Jan 10 – 15, 2023
- The Tony-Award-winning musical based on the life of Motown quartet The Temptations brings audiences along for the band’s journey from the streets of Detroit to legendary musical acclaim.
- Feb 28 – Mar 5, 2023
- The beloved 2015 musical smash hit scored a Best Musical Tony Award in 2017 and a 2021 theatrical film of the same name after its critically-acclaimed debut. Fans will sing along with Evan while navigating the teenage angst and tribulations of an American high school.
- Apr 11 – 16, 2023
- Originally based on John Waters’ 1988 film and later turned into a musical film in 2007, Hairspray! focuses on a nation grappling with civil rights issues in 1960s Baltimore while also following a young, spunky teen pursuing her dream of singing.
- May 30 – Jun 4, 2023
- This critically-acclaimed musical follows the incredible journey of legendary singer Tina Turner as she climbs up the musical ladder from her Tennessee hometown to global superstardom.
- Jun 20 – Jul 2, 2023
- The iconic musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg brings audiences on a soaring epic journey through 19th century France based on the classic novel by Victor Hugo.
- Aug 8 – 13, 2023
- “He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Salt Lake City.…”
- After gaining a wild cult following after its 2018 Broadway debut, Beetlejuice is fully back after major outcry following its forced cancellation in 2020.
- Fear not, the musical based on the 1988 Michael Keaton and Geena Davis-starring comedy has not only returned to the stage in New York City this month, but will now be bringing its undead friends to Broadway stages across the country.
To check out the full season or to purchase tickets, click here.