SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Broadway at the Eccles has recently announced its 2023-2024 season lineup, featuring quite a few familiar musicals that Utahns have been waiting to see return to the city.

Here is the original seven-show lineup Eccles first announced:

“My Fair Lady” • Nov 12 – 18, 2023

“Mamma Mia!” • Dec 19 – 24, 2023

“SIX” • Jan 9 – 21, 2024

“MJ” • Feb 27 – Mar 3, 2024

“Pretty Woman” • Apr 2 – 7, 2024

“Girl From the North Country” • June 11 – 16, 2024

“Hamilton” • Jul 31 – Sept 1, 2024

The Broadway also announced two season add-ons on Tuesday, including “Come From Away,” which will run from April 26, 2024, to April 28, 2024, while “Annie” will run from May 10, 2024, to May 12, 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Come From Away” tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers who were forced to land in Newfoundland, Canada, when the airspace closed on Sept. 11, 2001. “Annie,” based on the nostalgic comic book Little Orphan Annie, celebrates family, optimism and the fearless spirit we must embody to take on whatever life throws our way.

Perhaps the most anticipated shows among this lineup are “Hamilton” and “SIX.” The award-winning British comedy musical “SIX” is a modern retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII, who takes turn to tell their side of the story in the form of a pop concert.

“Hamilton” tells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary.

Current season subscribers will be automatically renewed for the 2023/2024 season. New season subscription packages will go on sale later this year. Interested individuals can join the waitlist on Eccles’ website.

The package pricing depends on the seating area, which ranges from $439.53 to $1031.73.