BRIGHTON, Utah (ABC4) – Memorial Day weekend is typically filled with family gatherings, parades, and backyard barbeques but this year, it could be filled with a day on the slopes thanks to Brighton Ski Resort.

Brighton Resort’s official closing day of the season is on April 30, but the resort will be reopening its Milly Lift on May 5 through to Memorial day on May 29 for the “Milly Meltdown” session.

Brighton said there will be groomed paths for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy. The Milly Meltdown will also include an entire terrain park including grind rails, jumps, and other freestyle features.

During the Milly Meltdown, the Milly Lift will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., though days and hours may change depending on the weather.

The record-breaking snowfall has allowed many ski resorts across Utah, including Brighton, to extend their ski season. Throughout the entire 2022-23 winter season, Brighton has received over 760 inches of snow. As of March 29, the ski resort is reporting 172 inches at its base.

All Season and 22/23 Ikon pass holders will have access to the Milly Meltdown session, keeping to the rules of their pass type. Brighton Spring Passes on also on sale which will give access to riders from April 1 to when the Milly Lift closes. Day passes will also be available.