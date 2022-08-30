HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin’s SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is making its return this fall.

The German-themed festival will feature live music, Bavarian food, local brews, traditional German activities and for the first time a Mountain Market, filled with vendors and creators.

Snowbasin’s Oktoberfest is family and dog friendly and will be held every Sunday throughout the month of September between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Each Sunday, guests have the opportunity to participate in many activities including:

Masskrugstemmen: a stein holding competition

Hammerschlagen: compete to drive a nail into a large tree stump

Cornhole

Costume Competition

The event has free parking but a ski season pass or $10 ticket is required for entry.