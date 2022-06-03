HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a brand new food hall joins the Utah dining scene.

Block Party 2700, a new community food hall celebrated its grand opening on May 31 and is officially open for diners.

The new food destination features restaurants serving a variety of delicious fare including Italian cuisine, pizza, street tacos, Texas barbecue, coffee, gelato, pastries and more.

Block 2700 is located at 4044 S 2700 E, Holladay.

The food hall’s concept was created by Frank Granato, owner of Granato’s Italian Market, one of the food hall’s many options awaiting diners.

“We are thrilled to bring these fresh and flavorful options to our community in the convenience of one central location which includes ample parking and seating options,” said Granato.”Granato previously had a location at this same address and when the opportunity came to partner with other great restaurants they jumped at the chance.

(Courtesy of Block 2700)

Granato’s menu boasts a variety of Italian fare including lasagnas, pizzas, calzones, paninis and more.

Featured on Food Network’s, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” taqueria Santo Tacos is serving guests mouth-watering fan favorites including their al pastor taco, chorizo taco, pescado taco and even a few vegetarian-friendly tacos. Burritos, mulitas, quesadillas, nachos and more will be offered in the new restaurant.

“Owners Alfonso and Claudia are thrilled to bring their award-winning flavors to the mix in the newly renovated space that is Block Party 2700,” officials say.

Colby Ostler, owner of “Over the Coles BBQ” took the chance to expand his popular food truck into an official brick-and-mortar location.

“Our food truck has been a raging success for the past year at various Utah locations,” says Ostler. “Now we have the added bonus for our customers of having a permanent address open six days a week. The flavors offered at this food hall are a perfect complement to each other.”

Guests can now easily enjoy the shop’s famous pulled-pork sandwiches, ribs, brisket, sausages and more in a convenient location.

To end your meal with a sweet treat, coffee house Elephant Press Cafe offers foodies a well-roasted brew whether it’s a cappuccino, drip coffee, frothy latte or a variety of pastries.

To check out more information on Block Party 2700’s full offerings, click here.