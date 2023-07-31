Vintage Packard racing car during the World of Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats Recreation Area Utah USA. (Adobe Stock/piccaya)

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Start your engines — Bonneville Speed Week 2023 will soon be racing into the state of Utah.

Hosted each year on the Bonneville Speedway, approximately 88 miles west of Salt Lake City, hundreds of racing enthusiasts from around the globe visit our local salt flats in hopes of setting new land speed records.

Speed Week, hosted this year from August 5 to 11, is the largest meet of the season, with drivers in various racing classes participating in a week of accelerated events on pristine salt flats.

Racing on the Bonneville Salt Flats first began in 1912, before the track even existed, and quickly became a sensation for drivers from all different countries to put their motors to the test.

In 1997, the current World Land Speed Record was set by ThrustSSC — a British-designed supersonic car that shattered previous records by accomplishing a speed of 763 mph. Even more impressive, the car was reportedly the first land vehicle to break the sound barrier.

Those who expect to spectate this year’s events will be able to walk through the pit areas, view the vehicles, and talk to drivers and crew members. Spectators are also encouraged to bring a hat, water, sunglasses, sunscreen, as well as a camera and binoculars to catch every bit of the action.

There are no advance ticket sales for Bonneville Speed Week 2023 and only cash is accepted at the entrance gate. Day Pass admission is $25, and a Week Pass will be $60.